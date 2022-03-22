Police Offering Reward For Info On Driver In Viral ‘Airborne’ Tesla Video Showing Car Crashing Into Two Parked Cars

A gnarly video went viral last week of some folks jumping a Tesla over a curb and smashing it into several parked cars. The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for tips on the culprits and is offering some cash. Here’s what’s going on.

The Tesla Jump

At 12:10 a.m. on March 20, 2022, a rented Tesla S-BLM coasted over the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street. Waiting for it at the bottom of a slope were several trash cans and two parked cars. The video looks like B-roll from 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The ensuing crash left trash strewn everywhere and did serious damage to the vehicles. Luckily no one was injured, but it could have been a lot worse. The video clearly shows many witnesses were there to see the stunt.

Attempting To Put It Together

If you know who did this, you can contact Detective Juan Campos of the LAPD. They’re offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information about the identity of the driver. The driver will face hit-and-run charges once apprehended. No description of the driver has been released.

The LAPD has already received loads of tips with a bit of information. “Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account,” the department tweeted. The police have already reached out to him but still want additional witnesses to come forward.

Witnesses Are Talking

Local ABC affiliate KABC caught up with some eyewitnesses. Damaged car owner Jordan Hook said, “Neighbors immediately started showing me videos of several Teslas that came down the hill following the one that jumped and crashed and they piled out of that crash.” Another witness said, “I went out to the road there was broken up garbage pails strewn everywhere.”

Detective Camps summed up why this investigation is happening pretty succinctly: “It never should’ve been done…I don’t know what they were thinking. It could’ve gotten somebody killed.” If there was a person in either stationary vehicle at the time, they could have been seriously injured.

When stunts like this happen in movies, there’s an army of doctors and professionals there to make sure it goes smoothly. Without them, you’re putting lives at risk. If you know who drove the car, there could be a cool thousand dollars in it for you to tip off the police.

