Police Drug Dog Arrived At Louisiana Middle School And Allegedly Found Cocaine In Teacher’s Wallet

During a random drug search, a drug detection dog led police to allegedly find cocaine in a Louisiana middle school teacher. Virginia Summers, 47, who has had a 10-year career as an educator, now faces drug charges.

As reported by WAFB, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 16. A random drug search was conducted at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge. A drug dog with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Drug Task Force was brought to the school. The dog, named Vimsen, started reacting around Summers, and police intervened.

According to sources cited by the outlet, cocaine was allegedly found on Summers’ wallet. The substance was then tested and confirmed to be the illegal stimulant.

Summers reportedly told police officers that she was given the cocaine by a friend. This allegedly occurred at the Louisiana State University football tailgate just days earlier. According to a probable cause report obtained by Law & Crime, Summers allegedly admitted to snorting the drug.

Then, Summers reportedly consented to have her vehicle searched. Police allegedly found marijuana and glass pipes. Authorities confiscated 0.8 grams of cocaine and 0.5 grams of marijuana, according to the probable cause report.

As a result, she has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and violation of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.

It is unclear if Virginia Summers will continue to work for Westdale Middle School. She has worked as an educator for over a decade, specifically teaching Math Intervention at the Baton Rouge school.

Following the incident, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a statement addressing it.

“During a random drug search conducted on campus, an employee was found to be in possession of illegal substances,” the statement read. This matter is being handled in accordance with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools policy and procedures.”

“Please be assured that this behavior is not condoned by our district and we remain committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and drug-free environment for all students and staff.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.