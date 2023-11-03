Matthew Perry Foundation Launched After Star’s Death To Help Those With Addiction

The memory of Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series Friends, will be honored through the establishment of The Matthew Perry Foundation. Perry’s inner circle, including his family and friends, is transforming his vision into reality after the actor’s sudden passing. Perry had been diligently working on creating this foundation for months prior to his untimely death, and his loved ones are committed to carrying out his mission of helping individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Matthew Perry Foundation is dedicated to assisting addicts in overcoming substance abuse, embodying Perry’s compassionate approach to addiction and recovery. Perry once remarked, “When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

The foundation’s team stated, “We embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

A Clear Mission

The mission statement is clear: to continue Matthew Perry’s life’s work in helping those battling addiction. The official website currently provides an avenue for supporters to make donations. The authenticity of this initiative is assured, coming directly from Perry’s team.

As previously reported, Matthew Perry was found deceased in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles area residence last Saturday. His assistant discovered him upon returning home after running errands. Immediate calls were made to 911, Perry’s mother, and one of his siblings.

While investigators believe Perry drowned, an official cause of death is pending further examination. Law enforcement did not find any illegal substances at the scene, but they did confiscate prescription medications, including anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs. Matthew Perry was only 54 years old when he passed away.

A new foundation has opened up in honor of Matthew Perry. The mission is to help as many people as possible who are struggling with addiction, which is something Matthew set out to do. Matthew helped us in many ways, now it’s our turn to help him. https://t.co/XmPLfJLN7J pic.twitter.com/LLQcn7VeWR — no context chandler bing (@NoContxtBing) November 3, 2023

The establishment of The Matthew Perry Foundation will ensure that his life’s mission continues, providing support and assistance to individuals struggling with addiction, and serving as a lasting testament to the impact he sought to make beyond his beloved Friends character.