latin-grammy-nominated-singer-arrested-for-alleged-cocaine-and-weed-possession.

Latin Grammy-nominated singer Jhayco was arrested on drug-related charges early Tuesday morning in Miami.

Videos by Suggest

Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés, known as Jhay Cortez until 2019 before settling on Jhayco, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton artist. He is known for collaborations with J Balvin, Bad Bunny (“Dákiti,” “Tarot,” “No Me Conoce,” and more), and Kali Uchis.

An arrest report obtained by Variety details charges against Cortés for possession of cocaine and marijuana, accompanied by a mugshot.

JUST IN: Reggaeton artist Jhayco was arrested in Miami early Tuesday morning.



I'm told police found him driving a Corvette about 5 mph with white powder on his nose and pants.



He was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana. pic.twitter.com/Ae2oROXA2G — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 12, 2025

A deputy spotted a red Corvette driving 5 mph on SW 8 Street around 3 a.m. The car, driven by the 32-year-old singer, came to a complete stop near SW 69 Avenue, according to the arrest report per CBS News.

The Responding Deputy Reportedly Noted White Powder on the Singer’s Nose

A deputy initiated a traffic stop after noticing a stationary vehicle. Upon approaching, the deputy detected a strong smell of cannabis and observed white powder on the driver’s pants and nose.

When questioned about his driver’s license, the deputy observed Jhayco nervously searching through his wallet before turning to his cellphone.

The report states that the singer was asked to exit the vehicle after being stopped. Upon conducting a records search, the deputy found no driver’s license registered under his name.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered two black pouches, each containing approximately seven grams of suspected cannabis, according to the sheriff’s office. Additionally, the report noted the discovery of three clear baggies holding a total of two grams of suspected cocaine.

The singer was taken into custody and booked at approximately 4:24 a.m. at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

He was charged with possession of cocaine and 20 grams or less of cannabis, with bond set at nearly $3,000. Records show the bond has been paid and submitted.

Singer Jhayco performs onstage in 2023. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, three years after his 2021 album Timelezz, Jhayco released a new 29-track album in September titled “Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X).” The album features artists like Yandel, DJ Khaled, and Peso Pluma, and was also co-written and co-produced with Tainy, Haze, and El Arma Secreta.

The album also marked his third top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and debuted at No. 2 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart. His latest release is a single titled “Bouncy,” featuring Bryant Myers.