Police Dog Killed After Eating Sausage Laced With Nails, Trainer Demands Justice

An Italian dog named Bruno, considered a hero due to his role in rescuing nine people throughout his career, was killed after eating a sausage laced with nails. Its trainer now seeks justice, claiming to know who carried out the violent act.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, the incident occurred on Friday, July 4. Bruno was found dead inside the box where he slept. It is believed that a suspect threw the nail-laced sausage over the gate, which led to his death.

His trainer, Arcangelo Caressa, believes that he was the real target, not Bruno, who was universally loved. Furthermore, the mourning trainer claims he knows the person behind Bruno’s killing, as he has been threatened by who he believes was responsible.

“I know who did it,” Caressa told the outlet. “In the last few weeks, I have received several death threats. Now I want to see the culprit behind bars.”

A Hero Dog

As per the outlet, Bruno was more than a regular police dog. Throughout his career, the Belgium-born bloodhound searched for missing persons, especially those in complex scenarios. These scenarios involved individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and even children with disabilities.

In total, Bruno managed to rescue nine people and has been the recipient of multiple awards. One of those awards, as per the outlet, was personally presented by Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

Caressa added that the threats he had received were often face-to-face. They stemmed from the fact that he has denounced the mistreatment, illegal trafficking, and clandestine fights of animals for years. And now, he believes the criminals involved in those criminal acts have killed Bruno.

“It was not a casual gesture. They want me to step aside,” Caressa said. “But I will never give in. This is a vile attack, done for money and revenge.”

Meanwhile, many are mourning the death of Bruno, even some of the people he helped save. Furthermore, Prime Minister Meloni even called his death a “vile, cowardly, unacceptable act.”

The Taranto Prosecutor’s Office has begun an investigation for killing an animal, with cruelty and premeditation as aggravating circumstances.

“Bruno was not just a dog,” Caressa added. “He was my life partner, my colleague. Knowing who did it and not being able to do anything wears me down. But I trust in justice.”