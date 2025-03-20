comic-gold-dagal-dies-in-shooting-after-receiving-death-threats

Renowned stand-up comedian Gold Dagal tragically lost his life in a fatal shooting in Pampanga, Philippines, on Saturday, March 15.

Dagal was a rising star due to his daring comedic style, blending sharp social commentary with humor. He often included jokes about the Iglesia ni Cristo (“Church of Christ” in Tagalog). According to Inquirer.net, the comedian often “drew the ire of some individuals” because of his commentary.

The non-profit organization Project Jade announced his passing in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Rest in power, Gold,” the non-profit wrote. “To many, Gold was a comic with crude humor. But to us, he’s one of the few people who stood up against human rights violations and indoctrination,” the group added.

Reports suggest that Dagal had been the target of death threats after making jokes about Iglesia ni Cristo. Authorities have not yet disclosed additional details about the ongoing investigation into his death.

Gold Dagal’s Parents Mourn Shooting Death of Their Son

Meanwhile, Ronnie, the father of Gold Dagal, is grieving the loss of his son, who he says was simply “working to earn a living.”

On Tuesday, March 18, the mourning father took to his Facebook page to address the individuals responsible for Gold’s death.

“WHO ORDERED THE KILLING OF MY ONLY SON? IS IT YOU? We are just ordinary [people] working to earn a living,” an emotional Ronnie wrote.

“I’m his father, a son of a [World War II] veteran who defended this country to regain our independence. How dare you do this to us?!” he added.

In the comments section, Ronnie referred to Gold’s tragic death as a “senseless killing” and noted that he was the grandson of a WWII veteran.

“He was just working to earn a living… How could you do this to us? Why did you kill my son?” he wrote.

“I love you, Golden!” he added, sharing a nostalgic photo of Gold from his younger days.

Meanwhile, Jocelyn Cruz, Gold’s mother, previously remarked that those “who claim to be closest to God” were responsible for the comedian’s tragic death, per the Inquirer.net.