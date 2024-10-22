Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing and Killing Neighbors’ Dogs

A Texas man has been charged in a shocking case of animal cruelty, accused of stealing and killing the pet dogs of his neighbors.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reported that on October 3, deputies received notifications about several missing dogs from homes in the Simms, Texas area. One of the dog owners mentioned a potential suspect residing nearby, prompting an investigation.

Per KSLA, investigators visited the residence of 24-year-old Stuart Duncan Hammonds and his girlfriend. At the home, deputies were immediately struck by the odor of decaying animals. Upon further examination, they discovered seven animal carcasses scattered around the home and barn.

Additionally, officials unearthed skeletal remains identified as belonging to 12 dogs. Some of these remains displayed evident head trauma, suggesting they had been shot.

Stuart Duncan Hammonds, 24, faces allegations of killing 12 dogs in Simms, Texas. (Images via Bowie County Correctional Center)

Further investigation uncovered that Hammonds allegedly killed four dogs during episodes of rage while in a heated argument with his girlfriend.

The Suspect Reportedly Gathered Some of the Dogs He Allegedly Killed on Social Media

It seems none of the alleged dog victims were pets originally belonging to the suspect. Hammonds is thought to have found the dogs running loose in the Simms area. He is also believed to have adopted some of them after seeing social media posts.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness has confirmed that Hammonds killed all 12 dogs. He has been arrested and charged with 12 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, with his bond set at $100,000.

However, as news of the alleged dog killings spread, many denizens of the internet felt the penalty should be much harsher. Some seemed to believe that being allegedly capable of such acts hinted at an even darker future.

“This is a soon to be serial killer! Do not let him out!” one concerned dog lover wrote on X. “I think we all know how this story goes…lock him up and throw away the key,’ another X user agreed. “Bro needs to stay in prison that’s some serial killer vibes,” a third user chimed in.

“Death Penalty,” another X denizen simply declared after seeing the news.

Meanwhile, other pet owners weighed in that they’d respond with vigilante justice to such an incident.

“If someone hurts my dog they had better pray the police get to them first,” one onlooker declared.