Comedian Paul Rodriguez was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of possessing narcotics.

Rodriguez, a memorable comedian and actor, is best known for his roles in Rat Race (2001), Clint Eastwood’s Blood Work (2002), and multiple episodes of A Million Little Things (2021-2023). According to TMZ, citing local authorities, he was arrested Friday night in Burbank, California following a routine traffic stop.

“On March 28, 2025, at about 7:30 p.m., Burbank Police Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for vehicle code violations Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in,” officials explained in a statement per Fox News. “During the investigation, narcotics were located. Mr. Rodriguez was arrested and booked at the Burbank Police Jail for possession of narcotics.”

Paul Rodriguez’s Attorney Calls His Arrest a ‘Violation of His Civil Rights’

However, Bobby Samini, Rodriguez’s attorney, firmly refuted the allegations.

“The charges against Paul Rodriguez are false and lack foundation,” Samini said in a statement to Fox News. “Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Burbank Police Department last night. He fully cooperated with law enforcement at all times,” Samini explained.

Paul Rodriguez performing on stage circa 2011. (Photo by Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock)

“Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance,” the attorney continued. “Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez’s arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights. We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence in a court of law.”

Rodriguez received a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

Meanwhile, Paul Rodriguez has faced significant challenges in recent years. In November, he mourned the loss of his close friend, Donald Serrato, who passed away from natural causes while staying at Paul’s home in Los Angeles per TMZ. In 2021, Rodriguez also underwent a quadruple bypass surgery.