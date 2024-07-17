Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Addresses Claim She Sleeps With Celebrity Guests

Bobbi Althoff is ready to clear the air as she addresses claims she sleeps with celebrity guests on her The Really Good Podcast.

In a post in her Instagram Stories, Althoff responded to an online troll who accused her of choosing fame over her marriage as well as being “passed around” by different guys weekly. The podcaster had enough of the hate and tackled the direct message head-on.

“I never respond to this comment I’ve been getting a million a day for the last year,” Bobbi Althoff stated. “But I am really sick of seeing it. Anyone who says stuff like this is so f—ing ignorant.”

Althoff continued by addressing the marriage remark. She and her husband Cory Althoff pulled the plug on their marriage after nearly half a decade together.

“You don’t know why my marriage ended,” Bobbi pointed out. “And we are both so much happier apart than we ever were together. That now our kids get to see two happy parents instead of zero.”

Bobbi Althoff then confirmed that she’s never slept with someone she has interviewed. “I don’t sleep around and I rarely ever go out,” she even noted.

“But you guys can’t f—ing believe that a woman can be around men without sleeping with them. It’s so frustrating that I can’t post a single thing without comments about how I’m being passed around. Go live the lives you deserve and shut the f— up.”

She went on to add, “And just because you don’t see my kids doesn’t mean I don’t. You see what I allow you to see.”

Bobbi Althoff Was Carried Out of A Nashville Bar By NFL Player Earlier This Month

Bobbi Althoff’s clapback comes just days after she was spotted being carried out of a Nashville bar. The podcast had visited the Barstool Sports Bar and spent time partying with Arizona Cardinals’ Sean Murphy-Bunting.

However, she ended up having a bit too much to drink during her night out. Thankfully, Murphy-Bunting came to her rescue and carried her over his shoulder out of the bar to ensure her safety. He then put her in the back of an SUV.

Along with Murphy-Bunting, Althoff was spotted with a large group of friends during the night.

Hours after the event, Bobbi Althoff addressed what happened in her Instagram Stories. “Last night was scary,” she wrote. “But thankful for having good friends in my life like Sean Murphy-Bunting for looking out for me.”

Murphy-Bunting responded to the comment by resharing the post and writing, “Always.”