Playboy & Maxim Model Masuimi Max Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities have revealed an official cause of death for Playboy and Maxim model Masuimi Max. The model died back in January.

According to TMZ, Max died from a combination of cocaine and fentanyl. Authorities have ruled Max’s death to be accidental. The official cause of death comes after more than a month of investigations.

Authorities discovered the model deceased at her Las Vegas home on January 25. They didn’t expect foul play at the time. Max started her modeling career at the age of 18. She ended up appearing in magazines such as Playboy, Maxim, as well as Bizarre Magazine. Her talent for eating fire made her stand out from her competition.

In an interview with Desired Looks, she spoke about her career.

She said, “My modeling career got started when I was 18. I was a feature performer for Torture Garden, and often traveling to fetish events in places like London, Germany, Ireland, and Japan. As I became a regular the designers got to know me and I was approached to model their latex outfits. Inner Sanctum was the first company to approach me. Thanks to my early start and the internet, that lead to many other jobs.”

She continued, “The fire eating performances were a big part of what got me started. I’ve been on the cover of Bizarre magazine seven times and the first cover said, ‘The world’s hottest fire-eating fetish model!'”

Masuimi Max Also Appeared in Movies and Online as an Influencer

Max also appeared in several movies such as Cornman: American Vegetable Hero, Giantess Battle Attack, and xXx: State of the Union. Outside of acting, she became an influencer online thanks to her makeup tutorials and burlesque videos. Fans knew Max for her tattoos and signature style. For one she had her name tattooed. The model revealed that Masuimi Max was her birth name.

“These [tattoos] say my name. There’s a lot of controversy over this because Japanese lettering represents sound, like you know how we have a, b, c, d, e, f, g? They don’t have that,” she explained in her interview. “In Japanese it’s ‘ma su mi,’ so I got it exactly the way it’s pronounced. And people are like, but it’s missing the i, but if I put an i in there people will say ‘ma swee mi.’ It’s not a literal translation. This figure represents ma, the sound. It’s not alphabetical.”