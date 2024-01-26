Masuimi Max, Playboy & Maxim Model, Dead at 45

Masuimi Max, who previously modeled for Playboy and Maxim, has reportedly passed away at the age of 45.

According to TMZ, law enforcement was called just before 8:30 PT on Thursday, Jan. 25 to Max’s Las Vegas-area home where they discovered her deceased. Sources told the media outlet that no foul play is immediately suspected. The cause of death has not been revealed at the time, but a thorough investigation is being conducted.

Along with Maxim and Playboy, Masuimi Max appeared in other publications including Alt Magazine and Bizarre Magazine. She also appeared in various B-movies over the years such as Cornman: American Vegetable Hero and Giantess Battle Attack. Max had an uncredited role in xXx: State of the Union. She played the girlfriend of Zeke.

Masuimi Max Says She Insisteed on Being a Model Despite Going Against Her Parent’s Religious Values

During a 2014 interview with Desired Looks, Masuimi Max opened up about her personal life, including when she decided to go into modeling.

“As I grew up I was insistent on being a model,” she explained. “But my parents were Pentecostal and that went completely against their religious values. I was approached by Pantene when I was sixteen because I had long, beautiful, natural hair, but my dad said, ‘No, that is the way of the devil!”

Masuimi Max further explained that she was a tomboy, so half of her wanted to be a model. “The other half wanted to drive a tank and kick a—! I wanted to take martial arts but that was also forbidden. So, the day after I turned sixteen I got a job and went to the karate studio. Of course, this didn’t go over too well with my parents and they disowned me when I was seventeen.”

After being kicked out of her parent’s home, Masuimi Max worked two jobs to have her place and support herself. She lived in a “roach motel” in Las Vegas. Despite that, she did everything she could to avoid going back to her parents. “My dad said, ‘You’ll be back. You’ll be crying back!’ But I was determined to succeed and thought, ‘No, I won’t. I don’t care if I sleep on the streets. Anything is better than living there.’”

Since she worked two jobs, she was unable to finish high school. But that didn’t stop her from being successful. “When I turned eighteen, literally on my birthday, I started working at Club Paradise in Vegas. That same week I became a featured performer because I was the only one who volunteered to learn how to eat fire!”