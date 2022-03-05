Plastic Surgeon Reveals How Celebs Keep Their Surgeries Secret

It’s a well-known fact that most celebrities go under the knife at some point, whether for lip fillers or a major cosmetic change. However, some stars are experts at keeping their surgeries on the down-low, with the help of celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ashkan Ghavami.

Plastic Surgeon To The Stars

Dr. Ghavami, whose client list includes celebs like Iggy Azalea and Kim Kardashian, cites non-disclosure agreements and private clinic entrances as some of the best ways to keep procedures a secret.

“My staff, they already know that anyone that works for me has to sign a confidentiality agreement — essentially like an NDA — so they’re not allowed to talk about what they’ve seen and heard, or what they haven’t seen,” the doctor told Page Six.

“Some of these celebrities almost never want to even come into an office building. So I’ll do house calls for them, but obviously, they have to come in to do the surgery,” he continued. “The good thing about my building is it’s a tall building. So it’s not like two levels right on [the street]… It’s a lot harder to get to certain parts of this building. So by essence, I chose a building that’s more private anyway.”

Ghavami has discrete entrances down to an exact science. His office has back entrances for both the clinic and the surgery center, and he and his staff even time and stage the entrances for their clients.

“Someone sees them with their sunglasses on, and stuff, in the elevator,” Ghavami shared. “They won’t necessarily know where they’re going to because there’s like 300 offices or whatever here, so they could be visiting their lawyer or their dentist. So that’s part of the privacy.”

Ghavami’s Other VIP Clients

While the plastic surgeon’s clientele includes high-caliber celebrities, he also operates on a very different kind of VIP. “I have people who are foreign dignitaries from other countries to come and their bodyguards — who are all armed — are basically hanging out in their nice suits by the elevator making sure to see who’s going in and out of the suite,” Ghavami said.

“Most of them come with their bodyguards or some kind of entourage. And sometimes part of the entourage hangs out in the hallway to make sure there’s nobody with, like, a camera hanging out,” he continued. “So in 15 years, I have never had an issue or a breach.”

While most of Dr. Ghavami’s clients prefer to keep their procedures a secret from the public, others are very open, even naming Ghavami on social media. “Iggy [Azealia] posted,” Ghavami said. “She posted that I did some breast work on her. She gave an interview on her breast and her nose, and she has been open.”

Ghavami was also name-dropped on an unreleased Kanye West/Nicki Minaj track, “New Body.” We might never truly know if our favorite stars have gotten plastic surgery, but now we know that if they did, it’s pretty fair to assume they turned to Dr. Ghavami.

