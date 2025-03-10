Plane Crashes Into Pennsylvania Retirement Community Parking Lot, Destroys Property and Injures Several People

A plane caused significant damage after crashing into the parking lot of a Pennsylvania retirement community over the weekend.

According to multiple media outlets, the terrifying incident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. local time on Sunday, Mar. 9, near Lititz, which is around 75 miles west of Philadelphia.

Local 21 News reported that the plane, identified as an Aircraft N347M (aka Beechcraft Bonanza), took to the sky from regional Lancaster Airport minutes before it crashed into the retirement community’s parking lot. Five people were reportedly injured, and nearby vehicles were destroyed.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration revealed that the plane crashed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with five people on board. The agency is now investigating the crash.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also released a statement about the crash. “Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township,” he stated on X. “All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.”

CNN also reported that the plane was traveling to Springfield, Ohio, when it crashed. Pennsylvania’s Route 501 was reportedly shut down in both directions near the crash site.

The Plane Crash Occurred Weeks After the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Accident

The latest flight incident comes a little more than a month after a plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. The aircraft, a Learjet 55, departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. Four crew members and two passengers—a pediatric patient and her mother—were onboard.

Tragically, all were killed in the crash.

The Philadelphia crash also occurred days after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Eagle Flight 5342 above Ronald Reagan National Airport. A total of 67 people, including all passengers on both the plane and the helicopter, were killed.