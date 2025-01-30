American Airlines Flight and Blackhawk Helicopter Collide in Washington, D.C.

A search and rescue operation is underway after an American Airlines passenger flight and a Black Hawk helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan National Airport just outside of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan 29.

Washington D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services confirmed to CNN that the passenger flight crashed into the Potomac River after colliding with the helicopter. The commercial plane was identified as Flight 5342, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet operating for American Airlines. It was traveling from Wichita, Kansas.

The commercial plane carried 64 people, while the Black Hawk helicopter, a Sikorsky H-60, carried three soldiers. A defense official also told CNN that no VIPs were on the military aircraft.

American Airlines released a statement to the New York Post after the news broke about the crash. “Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft,” the statement reads. “We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

Ronald Reagon National Airport also announced that all takeoffs and landings have been halted. “Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield,” airport officials stated. “The terminal remains open.”

The airport eventually closed as multiple agencies responded to the accident.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump is aware of the situation and is staying up-to-date on the search efforts.

“There are many agencies that are working on this response right now; both federal and local law enforcement are working together on the ground to try to save as many lives as possible. And the President will continue to monitor this situation,” Leavitt told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

She also urged the public to remain calm amid the situation.

Fatalities Confirmed After American Airline Flight and Black Hawk Helicopter Collided Near Washington D.C.

A law enforcement source told CNN that multiple fatalities have been confirmed following the midair collision.

The media outlet reported that rescuers had not pulled any survivors from the water. The American Airlines aircraft was seen in pieces floating in the Potomac River. The Black Hawk helicopter was also in the water nearby.

Officials revealed that the Potomac River’s water temperature is in the mid-30s.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority also shared details about the search and rescue response in a statement.

“Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, emergency personnel at Reagan National Airport initiated their response to a crash between a passenger aircraft, identified by the FAA as American Eagle flight 5342, and a Sikorsky helicopter. Mutual aid from neighboring agencies were called to assist, and takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted for the remainder of the evening,” the statement revealed. “We will continue to post information as it becomes available.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Ronald Reagan National Airport will remain closed until at least Friday at 5 a.m.