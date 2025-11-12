Major ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress Reveals Engagement

Ready to take their relationship to the next level, major Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow and her boyfriend Hunter Moreno officially confirmed their engagement.

According to Us Weekly, the couple revealed the exciting relationship milestone when Snow’s The Beast in Me co-star Claire Danes asked her if she was engaged during the show’s premiere earlier this month.

Snow and Moreno were first romantically linked in October 2024. They have pretty much remained tight-lipped about the relationship. However, Snow is seen “liking” Moreno’s social media posts.

The engagement came just a few months after the Pitch Perfect actress opened up about her divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

“There was a marriage there. There was so much love,” she explained while on the Call Me Daddy podcast last year. “I think that gray [area] is hard to understand because it’s much more salacious and interesting that it’s just like, ‘He did this, and she did this.’ I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them, but I don’t regret it.”

Snow also said, “I don’t regret anything that happened. I loved that time that we had when we had it.”

However, Snow admitted there were a few aspects of Stanaland that came to light through his show Selling the OC.

“I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that,” she said. “I will say, what people think happened, happened. [The cast] took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head, and I don’t want to give them any more time and energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention.”

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress’ Ex-Husband Recently Announced His Engagement

The news that Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno are engaged comes just weeks after the Pitch Perfect actress’ ex-husband, Tyler Stanaland, announced his own engagement to Hannah Morrisey.

“Last week, in the very place we road tripped to shortly after we first met, I asked the best person I’ve ever known for forever,” Stanaland wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of the proposal and some heartwarming pics of the newly engaged duo and their dog.

“Our little family just got a whole lot more official,” the Selling the OC star further declared. In the video, Morrissey is seen giving their dog a smooch while declaring, “We’re getting married.”

“When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation,” Stanaland further shared in the post. “All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things, it’s absolute magic.”

He then added, “I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways. My cup is absolutely overflowing with this beautiful little family we’re creating.”

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland were married from 2020 to 2022. The divorce was finalized in mid-2023.