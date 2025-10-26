netflix-reality-star-reveals-engagement-after-divorce-from-actress-ex

Netflix reality star Tyler Stanaland has found his next forever person.

The 36-year-old Selling the OC star announced on Instagram on October 17 that he proposed to his girlfriend, Hannah Morrisey, during a romantic getaway.

“Last week, in the very place we road tripped to shortly after we first met, I asked the best person I’ve ever known for forever,” he adorably penned, sharing a video of the proposal and some heartwarming pics of the newly engaged duo (and their dog).

“Our little family just got a whole lot more official,” the Netflix star gushed, adding a chapel emoji.

In the clip, Morrissey gives their dog a smooch while announcing, “We’re getting married.” After a few more puppy kisses from both sides, the couple shares a kiss of their own before Morrissey flashes her new ring for the camera.

She then showed a closer look at the oval-shaped diamond ring in a follow-up photo.

Image via Instagram / Tyler Stanaland

The Instagram carousel concluded with a picture of their family of three: Stanaland, Morrissey, and their adorable pup.

Image via Instagram / Tyler Stanaland

“When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation,” Stanaland added. “All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things, it’s absolute magic.”

“I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways. My cup is absolutely overflowing with this beautiful little family we’re creating,” he gushed.

The Netflix Star was Pfreviously Married to a High Profile Actress

Stanaland was previously married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow. They got engaged in 2019, married in 2020, and announced their separation in September 2022. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Snow, 39, wrote, “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow in 2019. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Snow officially filed for divorce from Stanaland in January 2023. Court documents obtained by PEOPLE cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, which was finalized in July 2023.