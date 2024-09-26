Pink Breaks Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rumors

Pop superstar Pink has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her involving Sean “Diddy” Combs. Pink, like Usher, was one of many stars who deleted all of their tweets after Combs was arrested last week.

While old tweets involving Combs have been resurfacing all week, Pink claims that her deleting her posts had nothing to do with Diddy. “I don’t know why I became a headline this week, but I wiped my Twitter account on February 6,” Pink said on Instagram.

“There is no truth to the rumors spread this week, and while I’ve met people in passing, I’m not associated with any of the people mentioned,” she added.

The FBI took Combs into federal custody following a long investigation on September 16. Combs’ homes were even raided in March of this year. The raid included multiple large teams and helicopters flying over the property.

Combs was denied bail twice following his arrest on September 16. Combs was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping in New York City. While in jail, Combs has officially been placed on suicide watch, per PEOPLE. Combs is currently awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Suicide watch is “supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation.” This is according to the U.S. Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections.