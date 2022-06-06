Piers Morgan Spent The Weekend Trashing Meghan Markle On Twitter, Of Course

The eyes of the world were on the UK this weekend as Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, but Piers Morgan was focused on a different member of the royal family. His tweets about Meghan Markle have gone viral, with people both praising and criticizing him for his jokes.

Morgan Slams Markle In Series Of Tweets

His first tweet was a photo collage of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince Louis looking less than thrilled to be standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the royals. “Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?” Morgan quipped.

🤣🤣Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived? pic.twitter.com/SxeCP3mzBT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 2, 2022

Morgan also retweeted a headline from the New York Post: “Harry and Meghan met with loud boos in first royal event in 2 years.” He also posted a photo of the front page of a newspaper that featured a photo of Prince Harry and Markle.

“That moment when you realize just how badly you’ve f*cked things up,” Morgan captioned the photo, where Harry looked very serious, in contrast with Markle’s beaming smile. While many praised Morgan for calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out for their behavior, others slammed him for continuing to criticize Markle, no matter what she does.

That moment when you realise just how badly you’ve f*cked things up. pic.twitter.com/6RDkwXGE0k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2022

Fans Tell Morgan To ‘Let It Go’ And Show More Respect For The Queen

“Let it go mate,” one person wrote. “You’ve been saying all week about this being the Queens weekend and to not make it all about Meghan which you were correct to say and I know this is meant in a humorous manner but you aren’t helping the cause here,” another person pointed out.

“I knew you couldn’t go 4 days without mentioning Meghan. But I thought you’d at least refrain the first day out of respect for the Queen,” someone else commented. Many were critical of the fact that Morgan initially bashed the couple for attending the Jubilee in an effort to make the event about them, when he was the one making sure they were talked about, taking the focus from the queen.

Morgan Calls Duke And Duchess Of Sussex ‘Global Laughing Stocks’

Morgan responded to the hubbub over his posts, telling the New York Post, “The huge reaction to my tweet perfectly summarizes public opinion to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Most people laughed because they’re now global laughing stocks after all their hypocritical money-grabbing royal-bashing antics.”

He continued, “But Meghan and Harry’s dwindling number of humorless deluded woke fans were triggered into fury, yet again, because they genuinely believe the Sussexes are the world’s biggest victims. This belief, like my tweet, is hilarious.”

Whether you side with Morgan or not, it’s undeniable that he seems obsessed with Markle and Harry. His latest string of tweets just shows how focused he is on them, even on a day when the entire world was honoring Queen Elizabeth.

