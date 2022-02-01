Piers Morgan Has Some (More) Harsh Words For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Amid Joe Rogan Controversy

Piers Morgan is at it again. The Celebrity Apprentice winner is bashing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for… well everything really. Scandals involving Joe Rogan and Whoopi Goldberg are enough for Morgan to attack the royal couple (again). Here’s what’s going on.

Trip Down Memory Lane

Following Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan generated controversy. He said he “wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” and walked off the program once he was challenged by a co-host. Morgan seemingly has a personal issue with Markle because she closed his access to her for interviews.

Complaints poured in over the callous words, and he soon found himself without a job. Media regulator Ofcom later investigated the incident and cleared Morgan. It determined his words, while concerning, were protected under freedom of expression. Morgan rejoiced.

At It Again

Neil Young took a stand against Spotify’s continuing endorsement of Joe Rogan. He made an ultimatum over Covid-19 misinformation and the platform chose Rogan. Markle and Harry are in business with Spotify, and they issued a statement essentially taking Young’s side.

The statement said Markle and Harry “began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.” Morgan took this opportunity to call out the couple for lining their pockets.

Note: no suggestion of returning all the $$$ that @Spotify have paid them. https://t.co/YCkALioZZM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 30, 2022

Morgan may actually have a point about the hypocrisy of profit, but he spoils his point with hateful rhetoric. He followed it up with another hateful tweet: “If anyone knows about ‘spreading disinformation, it’s these two disingenuous clowns & their sycophantic media lickspittle.” It sure feels like he just wants to attack Markle because he knows it will keep his name in light, or because he genuinely detests her.

That’s Not All

You never want to be the main topic on Twitter, and for the last week, Whoopi Goldberg has been it. She made some controversial comments about the Holocaust not being about race. As she’s attempted to explain herself, Morgan took the opportunity to once again attack Markle.

WTF? This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???

Will any rock stars or renegade royals now boycott Whoopi Goldberg and/or ABC for this dangerous misinformation? https://t.co/KWlYGp91o7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2022

This is a bit of a strawman argument. The ire should really go toward Goldberg and not literally every single other celebrity on the planet. How would one boycott Goldberg anyway? Meghan Markle’s never been on The View in the first place.

Leave it to Morgan to transform two unrelated scandals into a single attack on Markle. She’s not commenting on Morgan, nor would one expect her to.

