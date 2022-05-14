Piers Morgan Just Can’t Stop Slamming Meghan Markle

If Meghan Markle has only one hater, it’s Piers Morgan. Not a day goes by where the Celebrity Apprentice winner doesn’t take a shot at the Duchess of Sussex. His latest attack is more of the same.

Why Does Morgan Hate Markle?

Long ago, Morgan and Markle were friendly. Markle put an end to their friendship once she started dating Harry. We don’t really know specifically why she did that, but it’s not hard to imagine. Entering the royal family means there really isn’t much time to maintain pleasantries with tabloid magnates.

Morgan did not take the split well, and he’s spent the last few years relentlessly targeting Markle at every opportunity. The most high-profile incident came after Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. On Good Morning Britain, Morgan accused Markle of being a liar. When he got called out for his comments, Morgan walked off the show forever. Markle later filed an official complaint with the BBC for his words, but Morgan won in court.

The Latest Barb

Valeria Biden Owens, the sister of President Joe Biden, recently told Good Morning Britain that Markle could make a great candidate for president. From his new show on TalkTV, Morgan went off. “Perhaps there is someone out there less suited to be the leader of the free world but I can’t currently think of one,” he begins.

Morgan then launches into a tirade you could predict by heart. He accuses Markle of only marrying Prince Harry to achieve fortune and fame. He’s christened her Princess Pinnochio in the past, and he calls her that again. Morgan thinks Markle could see the presidency as her next step on the corporate ladder.

Compared To President Trump

The meat of his argument comes when Morgan compares Markle to Donald Trump. “TV star? Zero political experience? Craves money? Deeply polarizing? Massive narcissist? Not currently talking to Piers Morgan?” He says her podcast, children’s book, and Netflix series all failed, and she won’t be able to stand by Queen Elizabeth at the platinum jubilee. “Don’t say I didn’t warn you,” Morgan concludes.

Piers weights up Valerie Biden Owens' suggestion that Meghan Markle would make a good presidential candidate. @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/Fn52xnQs4W — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 10, 2022

What To Make Of Any Of This?

Morgan is among the most biased people to visit for fair Markle reporting. Rumors have swirled for years about Markle running for president. She seems way more interested in raising a family and philanthropy than running the free world. Who knows what the future holds, but you can rest assured Morgan will continue to scream at Markle from his literally completely unwatched television station.

