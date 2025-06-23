Phoenix Boy, 2, Died After First Responders Didn’t Take Him To Hospital Despite Seizure, Family To Receive Millions

Abraham Clugston, a 2-year-old Phoenix boy, tragically passed after suffering a seizure back in April 2022. At the time, first responders refused to take him to a local hospital, telling his mother she was “overreacting.” Now, Abraham’s family will receive $2 million.

As reported by Law & Crime, Abraham’s family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit following Abraham’s untimely death. Back in April 2022, Abraham’s mother called 911, reporting that her 2-year-old had suffered a seizure.

Within 10 minutes, first responders arrived at the Clugston residence. Documents obtained by 12News reveal that the mother begged EMS services to take her son to the hospital. However, first responders thought otherwise.

The Clugston family’s attorney, Breann Slack, said, “They called out, relying on Phoenix EMS and relied on their consultation, their advice, saying that he doesn’t need to be taken to the hospital. He’s fine.”

While the worrying mother didn’t back down from her request, the first responders told her to give Abraham Tylenol and Ibuprofen, as per the lawsuit. Reportedly, they said the seizures were “normal” and that the mother was “overreacting” after she continued insisting.

The lawsuit filed by the Clugstons claimed that the first responders, firefighters, failed to take Abraham’s vitals and temperature. Ten minutes after arriving at the house, the first responders left the house.

Abraham Dies

Five hours later, however, Abraham became unresponsive. A second 911 call was placed, and the 2-year-old was rushed to a local hospital. After efforts to save his life, Abraham Clugston was pronounced dead.

“[Firefighters] make mistakes, but as the parent, as in this case, my client, knows their child better than the city of Phoenix and and it was, unfortunately, proven that day,” Slack added.

More than three years after the devastating loss, the Phoenix City Council approved a $2 million settlement with the Clugston family on Wednesday, June 18. It was a unanimous vote.

“The City of Phoenix extends its deepest condolences,” a spokesperson shared with 12News. “Following this incident, as with any incident, an internal review was conducted and steps have been taken to improve training and procedures. The City remains dedicated to protecting the health and safety of every member of our community.”

Slack added that, while the settlement will not bring Abraham back, the family has fought for reforms stemming from the tragedy. The family is hopeful that Abraham’s death will lead to further changes that will save lives.