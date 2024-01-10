Todd and Julie Chrisley Score $1 Million Settlement During Misconduct Lawsuit

Although they are still in prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley recently scored a $1 million settlement in a lawsuit that alleged misconduct in the bank fraud and tax evasion investigation.

PEOPLE reported that Chrisley’s attorney Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP confirmed they will be receiving the settlement from the state of Georgia to resolve the couple’s 2019 lawsuit against Joshua Waites. He was the former Director of Special Investigations of Georgia’s Department of Revenue.

In a statement, the attorney declared, “We have been saying for months that the criminal case against Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems. This settlement is an encouraging sign.”

The law firm also claimed that it is “nearly unprecedented “ for one arm of government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail. Todd and Julie Chrisley took legal action against Waites after they were cleared of their state tax evasion charge in Georgia.

The couple’s former lawyer stated that Waitres’ initial charges against them were a “shocking” example of how an “out-of-control public servant” can abuse his office and violate the rights of innocent citizens for “reasons that have more to do with securing publicity and money for his office than with enforcing the law.”

The lawsuit further claimed Waites began to focus his “efforts and desires” on the Chrisley family. His key focus was on Todd and Lindsie. The Chrisleys also accused Waites of using Lindsie to get information about the family. He allegedly went as far as sharing the family’s confidential tax information with her.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Indicted For 12 Counts of Bank and Wire Fraud, More Charges

Despite the legal win, Todd and Julie Chrisley are still behind bars. The couple was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019. They were charged with 12 counts of bank and wire fraud as well as tax evasion and conspiracy. They have maintained their innocence.

While Todd is serving his time at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, Julia is at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. Todd will be released in Jan. 2033 and Julie is going to be out in Oct. 2028.

Recently, Todd Chrisley spoke about the “filthy” conditions he’s being subjected to while in prison. “There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping,” he explained. “And sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection.”

Chrisley then said there have been recordings of staff members talking about him needing to be humbled. He pointed out that conditions in the prison are disgustingly filthy. “The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating – the food is dated,” he disclosed. “And it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here.”

Chrisley is using his own money to pay for groceries from the commissary. He refuses to eat the meals provided by the prison.