Pete Davidson Skipped Last Weekend’s ‘SNL’ But Not Because Of Covid Worries

SNL was certainly unique this week. COVID-19 sent all but two cast members out the door. One name not in attendance was one of the show’s most famous repertory players, Pete Davidson, though his absence had nothing to do with COVID-19. Here’s what he and Kim Kardashian were up to instead.

Disheveled Saturday Night

December 18, 2021, will live as a trivia question for SNL fans for being the first weekly show without a musical guest or live studio audience. Charli XCX and her guests were sent home alone with the entire cast sans Kenan Thompson and Michael Che. The show was forced to completely change course because of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The show did its best with the makeshift crew it had. Tina Fey and Tom Hanks were on hand to welcome host Paul Rudd into the legendary five-timers club… in front of no audience. The show relied on sketches from years past and pre-tapes that were made before the cast was sent home.

One pre-taped sketch prominently featured Davidson. Entitled “An Evening with Pete.” The Raging Bull parody sees Davidson continuing to perform in the year 2054. Take special note of the robot bartender. Obviously, Davidson would have been on the show Saturday had the cast not been sent home, or else this sketch probably wouldn’t exist.

Davidson suddenly found himself with the night off. If he had tested positive for COVID-19, as it looks like many of his peers might have, then you wouldn’t expect him to take a night on the town. Instead, Davidson made the most of things. He didn’t appear alongside Thompson and Che because he had a date.

The King of Staten Island star went out for his first New York City date with Kim Kardashian. The two were accompanied by Scott Disick to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trio also got dinner together. Who doesn’t love dinner and a movie with your girlfriend and her sister’s ex-boyfriend?

Burgeoning Romance

Kardashian and Davidson started seeing one another after she hosted SNL a few months ago. The two shared a kiss during an Aladdin parody and soon went on a date to Knott’s Berry Farm. A source told People that Davidson was flying from New York to LA just to see her: “He’s so into her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that.” Thanks to the slim crew at SNL, the two were able to share a date in impromptu date in New York.

