Pete Davidson Fans Have Mixed Reaction To Video Of Kim Kardashian Telling Him To ‘Take Off The Hat’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines with their relationship for months now, from red carpet appearances to going on vacation together. While they seem very happy together, some fans are pointing to a new video as proof that there’s trouble in paradise.

Kardashian Tells Davidson To ‘Take The…Hat Off’

Kardashian recently wowed on the Met Gala’s red carpet, wearing a gown originally owned by Marilyn Monroe. In a behind-the-scenes video from a dress fitting, Davidson and Kardashian can be seen joking around with each other, but some people think the reality star is trying to control him.

As Davidson and Kardashian clasp hands, she tells him to “take the double hat off.” Davidson, who is wearing one baseball cap on top of another, responds, “I didn’t know where to put my hat!”

Kardashian tells him to give it to someone else in the room, “just in case. Because if it works and we want to use it somewhere…just if I want to post any behind-the-scenes.” She gestures to someone in the room who is filming the fitting.

“Oh, you don’t want me to have a double hat?” Davidson says, while Kardashian giggles. “Choose one,” she tells the comedian. “I’m just looking out for you.” The couple seems completely in love, both laughing and smiling as they joke around with each other.

Fans Criticize Kardashian For Being ‘Bossy’ And ‘Invalidating Him’

However, some people are pointing to this clip as evidence that Kardashian is trying to control her new boyfriend. “I don’t know if she’s already trying to fix the wardrobe like Kanye did with her just let [Davidson] be him[self],” one person commented on the clip. Another wrote, “She is a little bossy. I know he will grow tired of it once the novelty wears off.”

“Don’t get where everybody its saying they look so in love, everytime shes invalidating him,” someone else commented. Many came to Kardashian’s defense, though, saying that the pair are clearly joking around with each other.

“I love how they are just both themselves,” one fan swooned. Another defended Kardashian, writing, “People dont realize she isnt being uptight . Im sure if they werent about to take pictures for vogue and the met she wouldnt have said anything lol.”

Although some claim this short video clip is proof that Kardashian is trying to tell her boyfriend what to do and how to act, it’s clear that the couple is very happy and comfortable with each other.

