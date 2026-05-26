‘Euphoria’ Star Breaks Silence After His Character’s ‘Horrible’ Death Scene

Following the “horrible” death of his Euphoria character, Jacob Elordi speaks out about the scene.

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Warning: Spoilers ahead! Do not proceed unless you’ve watched Euphoria Season 3, episode 7.

Elordi, who has played Nate Jacobs since the show’s first season, called the character’s death by snake bite “cool” while appearing in an after-show HBO segment.

“It’s cool to see it all come to what it’s come to,” he said.

Reflecting on his Euphoria character, Elordi said Nate was “someone who has made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices.”

During the scene, Nate was thrown into a coffin after failing to pay a loan shark his $1 million debt. After being buried alive in the desert, Nate was given one air hole. However, a rattlesnake entered the coffin through the hole and bit Nate.

Nate’s wife, Cassie, and his ex-girlfriend, Maddy, found and dug up the coffin. They were too late and discovered Nate dead.

While speaking about filming in the coffin, Elordi called the scene a “peaceful” experience.

“My shoulders were touching the side, and they couldn’t move my arms,” he said while recounting the filming process. “Then they would drill the lid on it, and it would get dark. It was really nice, actually. It was quite peaceful in there.”

The snake in the scene was notably real, but it was a boa constrictor. The show’s filming crew put a fake rattler on the reptile.

Although the rattle sound was “alarming” while he was “locked in a box,” Elordi called the snake “super cute” and “really cuddly.”

“He kind of just sidled up next to me, and it was nice,” the actor pointed out. “But he was really sleepy. He was a sleepy snake. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up. And that was it.”

‘Euphoria’ Creator Details His Reason For Killing Off Nate

While speaking to Esquire recently, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson reflected on his decision to kill off Nate.

“There’s this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma,” he said. “And with that in mind, I always think, ‘Well, how can I give it to them?'”

He also noted, “How can I give them what they want, but make it so horrific and anxiety-inducing that by the time it happens, the audience isn’t so sure they wanted it?”

Meanwhile, Elordi called his character’s death “bittersweet.”

“This show is a massive part of — not just my career — but my life,” he added. “It’s been amazing, and I’m so proud of being a part of this.”