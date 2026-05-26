Steve Carell’s Popular TV Show Is Returning for a New Season

A fan favorite Steve Carell comedy show is returning for another semester, as HBO orders a second season of The Rooster.

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In the show, created by Scrubs legends Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Carell plays Greg Russo, a best-selling author of a popular adventure novel series. The protagonist of his books is a private investigator named Rooster, who also happens to be Russo’s literary alter ego (and is essentially his doppleganger on the cover art).

Russo finds himself teaching a creative writing class at the same university where his daughter is an art history professor. It turns out academia is messier than he thought, rife with Game of Thrones-level faculty backstabbing, torrid affairs, and students who are offended by, well… virtually everything.

And now, the show is set to return for season 2.

Steve Carell’s Fans Helped Make His Latest Show HBO’s Most Watched Comedy in a Decade

Unsurprisingly, Carell’s fans showed up for his return to a lead in a comedy series (the ten-episode season debuted back in March, with its finale airing May 10).

In a press release, HBO boasted that the first four episodes averaged 5.8 million U.S. viewers, making it the network’s most-watched new comedy in over a decade. Of course, the network renewing the show for a second season was a given.

The cast of HBO’s ‘The Rooser’:Lauren Tsai, John C. McGinley, Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, and Phil Dunster.(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

“Rooster is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved,” Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television, gushed.

“Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell,” White added. “We’re thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer.”

Lawrence, who also recently scored big with Ted Lasso, is gearing up for a Spring semester for the series. He also took a moment to jokingly jab co-creator Matt Tarses.

“We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners [and] for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast. It’s been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me,” Lawrence quipped.

So far, there’s no word on when season two of The Rooster will drop. For now, all ten episodes of the first season are available to stream on HBO Max.