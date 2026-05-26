‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Clarifies Relationship Status 2 Months After Split From Husband

Two months after her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Jessi Draper clarified her relationship status.

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The reality TV star confirmed her status following her 2026 AMAs red carpet appearance with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette.

“I am single,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet, with Brunette standing next to her. “And we’re just spending time together.”

Draper went on to share, “I’m going through a divorce, so I’m not trying to be in anything serious. We had a connection, so we’re just revisiting that. And he’s really been there for me. He knows my history — what I’ve been through — and we’re having fun right now.”

“I’m having fun,” she added.

Marciano Brunette and Jessi Draper attend the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The duo made headlines after having an emotional affair in 2024. During the third season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Draper admitted she and Brunette kissed. However, Brunette claimed they did more than that. He later retracted his statement, saying the two had only kissed, and that he lied because he felt “hurt” by Draper.

Meanwhile, Draper previously admitted that she was “terrified” about people finding out about the situation. “I was terrified because I was like, ‘Oh no, this could be coming out.’ But also, that wasn’t true,” she said. ” I never kissed him in public, so that rumor was a rumor.”

She also noted, “Obviously, I did kiss him and have an emotional affair, but there was a difference there. But I was scared. I was like, ‘Oh no, maybe people just put two and two together. They figured it out.'”

Draper Also Spoke About Co-Parenting With Ngatikaura Amid Their Divorce Proceedings

Along with sharing details about her relationship status, Draper spoke about how co-parenting with Ngatikaura was going.

“There’s obviously feelings and contention and it can be really hard and your emotions are heightened,” she pointed out. “And sometimes you’ll say or do something you don’t mean. So I’m hoping after this year, we’ll get through the first year of it, and then it will feel more normal.”

Draper previously shared, while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, that Ngatikaura had emotionally abused her throughout their marriage. She admitted she had “justified” his actions, noting it was just his personality and that “marriage is hard.”

However, her friends confronted her about the situation. “They were like, ‘Jessi, this isn’t normal.’ It felt like the glass had shattered,” she said.

Draper also said that she was the one who initially asked for the divorce, but Ngatikaura filed first to make headlines.