Netflix Reveals Sad ‘Emily in Paris’ News as Season 6 Production Begins

It’s time for fans to get ready to say “adieu” to Netflix’s fashion comedy Emily in Paris.

Videos by Suggest

While the beloved series is coming back for a sixth season (which is now filming), it will be the show’s last.

“Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” the show’s star, Lily Collins, announced recently in a heartfelt YouTube video to fans.

Per Netflix, the show is about “a plucky American marketing whiz spreads her wings in life and love after landing her dream job in Paris.”

“Our entire cast and crew are pouring their hearts out into making this a fantastic farewell season, which is now filming,” Collins continued. “I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet.”

“We’re so grateful, and we love you all,” she concluded.

Of course, the YouTube post’s comments section was filled with fans wanting to say bonjour rather than bonne nuit to the popular Netflix show.

“The saddest news in 2026 so far…” one comment read. “Nooooo! I love this show!” another fan lamented. “NOOOOOOO PLS NOOOOOO MY COMFORT SHOWWWWWWW,’ yet another totally healthy and not at all unhinged fan wrote.

‘Emily in Paris’ Creator ‘So Grateful’ to Fans

Meanwhile, for its swan song season, the show is doing a bit of jet-setting. According to Netflix, Season 6 production will begin in Greece before heading to Monaco and, finally, returning to Paris. Sacrebleu!

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime,” writer, creator, and executive producer Darren Star said via Netflix. “As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us,” he added.

‘Emily in Paris’ creator Darren Star alongide series lead Lily Collins. (Photo by Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix)

“We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!” Star concluded.

So far, there’s no word on when the final season of Emily in Paris is set to drop. However, the previous five seasons are available to stream now on Netflix. We recommend enjoying it with a fresh baguette and some Bordeaux wine (save the Champagne for the finale!).