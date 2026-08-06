Jelly Roll Makes Surprising Career Move

Country music star Jelly Roll has announced that he plans to step away from touring for as long as two years, marking a significant career shift after several years of maintaining a demanding performance schedule.

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The Grammy-winning singer shared the news during a recent concert, telling fans he intends to focus on healing before returning to the road.

Jelly Roll made the announcement from the stage during a show in Salt Lake City as he reflected on the whirlwind success that has transformed his career. Addressing the audience, he expressed gratitude for their support before revealing that only a few performances remained before his extended hiatus.

He said his final scheduled concert would take place in Colorado Springs and that he planned to step away from touring for “a year or two” to “take some time off and heal.”

Jelly Roll To Step Away From Touring

The announcement surprised many fans because Jelly Roll has become one of country music’s busiest touring artists in recent years. Since breaking into the mainstream, he has built a reputation for an extensive live schedule, headlining his own concerts while also joining major tours alongside fellow country and rock performers.

The singer did not provide detailed information about the specific health concerns behind his decision. Instead, he emphasized that he wanted time away from the constant demands of touring so he could recover and prepare for the future.

Jelly Roll’s final scheduled performance before the hiatus took place on July 30 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The concert concluded an intense stretch of live appearances that followed his successful run of concerts across the United States.

The announcement arrives after a period of major professional accomplishments for the artist, who has evolved from his hip-hop roots into one of country music’s most recognizable voices. His crossover success has earned him chart-topping songs, award recognition, and sold-out concerts.

For now, fans can expect the singer to spend the coming months away from the stage, prioritizing recovery and healing before considering a return to touring.