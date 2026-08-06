‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Breaks off Engagement

Married at First Sight couple Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have called off their engagement as they are “no longer on speaking terms.”

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According to the Daily Mail, the duo ended their relationship just weeks before their first anniversary.

“It was ultimately Filip who decided to end things,” a source close to the couple shared. ‘He’d been wrestling with it for a while and eventually realized they just weren’t on the same page about what they wanted out of life.”

Although there was no dramatic situation involved, the insider pointed out that the couple’s differences over their future “gradually became impossible to ignore.”

“There wasn’t some huge explosive fight,” they continued. “It was more of a slow realization that they were heading in different directions.”

The source also noted that while there were some financial difficulties between the couple, which became a “sticking point,” it wasn’t the only issue.

“Stella has always been very ambitious and wanted someone who could provide the lifestyle she was looking for,” they noted. “She wanted a partner who could really support her financially, and she didn’t feel Filip was in that position.”

While their split is new, the insider said the couple had spent more time apart in recent months.

“People around them had noticed the distance for a little while,” they shared. “With Filip based in Melbourne for work and Stella spending more time with friends in Sydney, they were living quite separate lives.”

Mickunaite Is ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Over the Split

Meanwhile, Mickunaite is described as being devastated by the break-up.

“Stella is absolutely heartbroken,” the source revealed. “He’d been wrestling with it for a while and eventually realized they just weren’t on the same page about what they wanted out of life.”

The insider also noted, “Filip has been trying to keep himself busy by throwing himself into work and spending as much time as possible with his family in Melbourne.”

Mickunaite seemingly spoke out about the split in a lengthy Instagram post in late July.

“It would be easy to tell this story by deciding who was right and who was wrong. To point fingers,” she wrote. “To protect my ego. To pretend I was perfect. But no. I’m not here for that.”

She then noted, “I made mistakes. I have regrets. And while those truths are painful to sit with… they’re also incredible gifts.”

Mickunaite also noted the relationship had revealed some fears that she hadn’t recognized.

“Sometimes, sitting quietly beside that ambition… was fear. Fear of uncertainty. Fear of falling behind. Fear that the future I dreamed of might somehow slip through my fingers,” she pointed out.

Mickunaite then added, “Sometimes they experience someone who is so focused on tomorrow that they unintentionally miss the beauty of today. That has been one of the hardest mirrors I’ve ever had to look into.”