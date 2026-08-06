Former First Lady Jill Biden Recalls Concerning Cancer Symptoms President Joe Biden Experienced Before Diagnosis

A little over a year after President Joe Biden announced he was battling prostate cancer, former First Lady Jill Biden recalled noticeable symptoms before the diagnosis.

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During her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s , Jill opened up about the symptoms, stating her husband was getting up “seven times a night” before finding out about the cancer.

Jill told White House physicians about the situation, noting she thought the symptoms were addressed.

“But when it continued when we got out of the White House [in January 2025], I said, ‘Joe, we’ve got to go up to Jeff in Philly — something’s wrong,’” she explained.

The former world leader was then diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer just months after he left the Oval Office. Jill pointed out that he will “forever live with cancer” because it has metastasized to his bones.

“We have to be mindful of it every three months, testing and medicines,” she explained. “And anybody who’s gone through this cancer journey — and I’ve been through it many times with members of my family, of course with Beau — it’s constant. It’s daily. And I think it’s challenging.”

Joe’s eldest son, Beau, died in 2015 following a battle with glioblastoma.

Jill Previously Called Joe’s Cancer Diagnosis ‘Shocking’ Due to His Numerous Evaluations By White House Doctors

Earlier this spring, Jill spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about Joe’s diagnosis, calling it shocking due to his past evaluations with White House doctors.

“I do feel we had amazing care in the White House, but somehow that was missed,” she said at the time. “

Speaking about her husband’s health and well-being, Jill stated that she never saw signs that he was “falling into cognitive decline.”

“He was the same, the essence of the same Joe Biden, but yeah, he was slowing down,” she acknowledged. “He was getting older. … It’s a very intense job. I think it ages you — quickly.”

Jill later admitted that she was “frightened” by Joe’s performance during the 2024 presidential debate with now-President Donald Trump.

“I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”