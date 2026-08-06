Reality TV Personality and Boyfriend Accused of Assaulting Man

Reality television personality and social media influencer Shamar McCoy has been arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged assault that authorities say occurred in November 2024.

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According to court documents and online booking records obtained by TMZ, authorities arrested McCoy on August 3 before releasing him several hours later after he posted a $2,000 bond. The charge relates to allegations that McCoy and his boyfriend, Alexander Green, assaulted a man during an incident at the man’s home.

According to the court documents, McCoy and Green went to the residence of Quentin McDowell after Green and McDowell allegedly argued over the telephone. The documents state that the pair arrived with a group of friends.

Alexander Green Accuses Shamar McCoy Of Brutally Assaulting Him

McDowell told police that Green repeatedly punched him in the face with a closed fist. He then threw him to the ground and began kicking him. He also alleged that Green continued kicking him after he fell.

The police documents also include statements from another witness who alleged that McCoy kicked McDowell in the head during the confrontation. According to the records, McCoy, Green and the rest of the group then left the scene in a burgundy Jaguar SUV.

McDowell also told investigators that someone recorded the incident and uploaded the video to Instagram. He reportedly showed the video to responding officers as part of the investigation. Authorities referenced the recording in the investigative documents reviewed by TMZ.

Police arrested McCoy nearly two years after the alleged altercation. Public records reviewed by TMZ show that he secured his release the same day by posting bond. The available records do not indicate whether Green has been arrested or formally charged in connection with the allegations.

McCoy has built a following as a social media personality and currently appears on the Zeus Network reality series Bad Boys Dominican Republic. He also performs under the name Big Marco.

As of the latest reports, McCoy has not publicly addressed the battery allegation described in the court records.