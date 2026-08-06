beloved-musician-hospitalized-after-gardening-accident

A fan-favorite singer-songwriter was forced to pull out of a show after being hospitalized due to a gardening accident.

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Noelle Scaggs, co-lead singer of the pop group Fitz and the Tantrums, learned the hard way last week that gardening can be a thorny business. She took to Instagram to fill fans in on the painful mishap.

“Never underestimate the power of the 🌹 or its thorn,” Scaggs wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. In the snapshot, the “Diamonds on the Floor” singer shoots a knowing grin, with her right hand heavily bandaged

She went on to apologize for the gardening mishap, causing her to miss a performance in Bozeman, Montana.

“Sorry I missed you last night, Bozeman, but if it is any consolation, the care team at @bozeman_health took great care of me, A++ team.”

She wrapped up the post with a tip for music fans with a green thumb…

“First rule of gardening: keep the gloves on. 😫😝😀”

Fans of the “Do What You Want” singer took to the comments section to wish Scaggs well after her sans-gloves gardening injury and hospitalization.

“Oh No! Sending good vibes. Hope you can be back to the stage soon even if your tambourine has to take some time off,” one fan wrote. “NOELLE!!!! ❤️‍🩹 feel better soon! Xx,” another onlooker added.

Singer and gardening enthusiast Noelle Scaggs performs in 2023. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

“Sending warmest healing wishes and love to you, Noelle. Get better soon. I know the fans miss you,” a third thoughtful fan wrote.

The Nashville-based artist returned to Instagram to give fans an update on her recovery. In video footage, the 46-year-old relaxes on the couch in her living room. In the selfie video, she smiles and waves, her right hand still bandaged, with her first two digits in a splint. A caption of the footage reads: “Recovery mode.”

“It has been a wild couple of weeks,” Scaggs wrote alongside the footage. “But I’m home, I’m healing, I’m feeling blessed. Thanks to all my friends, family, and fans for reaching out over the past week. Your presence is felt. The hand will be fine, as will my heart.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s latest summer vibes single, “Get Loose,” dropped back in May.