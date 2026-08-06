‘Van Life’ Influencer Dies Suddenly

Joe Felz, an influencer known for his “van life” content who inspired a devoted following, has died suddenly.

Videos by Suggest

Felz, who had well over a million followers across TikTok and Instagram, was mourned by fans after his girlfriend, Alxzondra, shared the news of his passing in a joint post on Instagram.

“Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free,” she began in the Aug. 3 post.

“I don’t have many words right now,” she wrote of her boyfriend, who was known for sharing his van life adventures, his work as a business owner, and his spiritual journey. “I ask that you please give myself, Joe’s family, and all of his loved ones the space and time needed to process a loss of this magnitude. Thank you for your prayers, your love, your understanding, and for remembering Joe for the life he lived.”

No cause of death was revealed.

Of course, fans took to the comments to pay tribute to Felz in the wake of his passing.

“The world has lost a great 😢 rest in peace my friend… prayers to everyone in his life,” one comment read.

However, many onlookers in the comments couldn’t help but speculate about the circumstances of the influencer’s sudden passing.

In a follow-up post on Aug. 4, Alxzondra thanked followers for their kind words while also calling out those spreading “false narratives and speculation” about his death.

“I understand Joe meant a great deal to many of you, and that’s exactly why I chose to share this news,” she wrote alongside a candid photo of the van life influencer. “But there is a real family trying to process an unimaginable loss, and social media rumors that flow into local real life should be the last thing we have to deal with right now. I promise that, when the time is right, the truth will come. Right now is not that time.”

“Until then, honor the man instead of feeding the rumor mill,” Alxzondra added. “Respect the family he loved and the people he leaves behind. Think before you speak. If you weren’t shoulder to shoulder with him, you likely don’t know the whole story.”

“It’s not your place to fill in the blanks.”

Joe Felz turned 40 back in June.