‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Small Claims Court Filing Surfaces

A small claims court filing involving former The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Kelly Dodd has surfaced, outlining allegations against her former brand manager over products that Dodd claims never reached her.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, filed a small claims lawsuit against Florida-based Lacey Kogan, seeking $12,500 in damages.

The complaint alleges Kogan diverted products that companies intended to send to Dodd as part of her social media brand partnerships.

Kelly Dodd Accuses Brand Manager Of Stealing Products

The filing states that Dodd hired Kogan to serve as her brand manager. Dodd says Kogan’s responsibilities included securing promotional agreements with companies that paid Dodd to feature products on her social media accounts.

The lawsuit also says Kogan managed Dodd’s ShopMy account, through which brands shipped promotional items for sponsored content.

According to the complaint, Dodd agreed to compensate Kogan with 20% of the value of brand deals, 20% of the fair market value of products received, and 20% of commissions earned through the partnerships.

The lawsuit alleges that Dodd later discovered that more than 500 products had been shipped to Kogan’s address in Boca Raton, Florida, either under Dodd’s name or Kogan’s own name, without Dodd’s authorization. The filing values those products at more than $42,000.

Dodd claims the missing shipments prevented her from promoting the products as required under her agreements with brands. The complaint argues that she lost access to the merchandise as well as potential commissions and other income connected to those campaigns.

The court filing identifies 254 orders containing 523 products. According to TMZ’s report, the items included mini dresses, denim jackets, skincare products, makeup, perfume, pillows, and body wash.

The lawsuit seeks the maximum amount requested in the small claims action, $12,500. The case has a court date scheduled for next month.

The civil filing emerged as Dodd continues to face separate criminal proceedings unrelated to the small claims dispute. Those charges stem from allegations involving the non-consensual distribution of intimate images. Dodd has previously denied those allegations and has pleaded not guilty.