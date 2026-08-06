ZZ Top Suddenly Cancels Big Concert Due to ‘Unforeseen Personal Matters’

The bandmates of legendary rock band ZZ Top were forced to cancel a performance due to “unforeseen personal matters.”

Videos by Suggest

According to a statement on the band’s Instagram account, the concert was supposed to take place at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cheap Trick on August 5.

“Ticket holders may get refunds at the point of purchase,” the statement reads. “All tickets, including transportation and parking passes, will be automatically refunded to the original payment method. No action is needed for fans to receive their refunds.”

ZZ Top frontman Billy F. Gibbons also commented about the situation. “Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance. Friends, fans and followers of ZZ Top are the best in the business, and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption.”

The Hollywood Bowl performance was supposed to be the kickoff ot the band’s new The Big One! Tour. The bandmates are set to perform their next show in Fresno, California on August 7.

It was reported last month that the band had already made revisions to its The Big One! Tour to allow Gibbons to take part in Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival in Austin, Texas. The performance in Port Wentworth, Georgia, was moved from September 27 to October 9, while the Nashville, Tennessee, September 26 show was changed to October 8.

Gibbons previously spoke about how long tours require flexibility.

“We’ve learned over the years that you need to be flexible to accommodate opportunities that present themselves along the way,” he shared. “Thanks to everybody for understanding that we’re always ready to rock but fine tuning of schedules is inevitable.”

Cheap Trick Announces ‘Intimate Show’ at The Troubadour Following Hollywood Bowl Performance Cancellation

Following the news that their and ZZ Top’s Hollywood Bowl performance was canceled, Cheap Trick’s bandmates announced they would be hosting a “very special intimate show” at The Troubadour in West Hollywood.

“BREAKING NEWS: In place of the now canceled scheduled Aug 5th show, we will be playing a very special, intimate show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood!” the post read. “Come down for a very special evening with us!”

The show was held on the same night as the canceled performance. It quickly sold out.