People’s Choice Host Simu Liu Throws Shade at Jo Koy for Golden Globes Monologue

Simu Liu playfully winked at Jo Koy’s not-so-Golden Globes monologue during the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

During Liu’s grand opening spiel at the weekend’s bash, he name-dropped the crème de la crème of entertainment from the past year: Taylor Swift, Oppenheimer, and Barbie (where he starred as one of the many Kens).

“Oppenheimer showed us that a three-hour drama about the moral complexities of creating the atom bomb could be a massive financial success … as long as it came out on the same day as Barbie,” quipped the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star.

Simu Liu hilariously tackled the mixed bag of reviews Jo Koy got for hosting the Golden Globes last month. “An Asian host of a major awards show — what could possibly go wrong?”, he joked.

Simu Liu Triumphed Where Jo Koy Failed

Jo Koy infamously fumbled a joke at the expense of America’s Sweetheart, Taylor Swift, and current flame, NFL player Travis Kelce, at the Golden Globes. “As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader,” Koy said during his opening monologue.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear.” The camera then cut to a nonplussed Swift, sipping her drink.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu seemed to learn from Jo Koy’s gaffe. Swift and Barbie were both up for multiple People’s Choice Awards. Liu wasted no time joking about these two phenomena.

“Who could forget that one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire country dressing up, dancing the night away, and making huge waves at the box office? I’m talking, of course, about [the] Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie,” Liu quipped.

“I was a Swiftie long before I was a Ken,” he remarked, addressing the assumption that he would choose Barbie based on the movie’s description.

Of course, Koy also took aim at Liu’s film, Barbie, during his monologue at the Globes, describing it as merely a movie centered around “a plastic doll with big boobs.” Koy’s jokes seemed to go over badly in the room, leading to a lot of internet scorn and dragging on social media.

Koy seemed to have a sense that his jokes weren’t landing, even blaming his writers publicly during the Globes broadcast. “I got the gig 10 days ago!” Koy claimed. “Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” he added. “I wrote some of these and those are the ones you’re laughing at.”