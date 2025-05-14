Missing Nursing Student In Thailand Found, Accused Of Drug Smuggling

A nursing student went missing while vacationing in Thailand and was found in Tbilisi, Georgia. They have now arrested 18-year-old Bella May Culley from Billingham, England, for suspicion of drug smuggling, according to the BBC.

Nursing Student Arrested For Smuggling Drugs After Going Missing In Thailand

The UK student reappeared a week after vanishing. Georgian Police quickly charged Bella with illegally buying, possessing, and importing large quantities of narcotics. Some of these drugs include cannabis, and she could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The cops managed to seize nearly 26 lbs of marijuana. On top of that, they confiscated over 4.4 lbs of hashish, a narcotic drug. They found these drugs in her travel bag at Tbilisi International Airport.

Ia Todua, Bella’s representative appointed by the state, confirmed she was held in temporary detention. This was until her Tuesday hearing, in which they afterward sent her to an all-female pre-trial detention facility.

Bella didn’t speak during her initial hearing. “She was so clenched, she is a child, in my personal opinion,” said Todua. “When she was explained the essence of the accusation she was worried to speak. When we asked her to testify at that moment she decided to choose silence.”

According to the New York Post, Bella has been “terrified and confused” throughout the ordeal. The outlet also said that the girl told the court she was pregnant. We don’t yet know if Bella was telling the truth to the court.

Student Accused Of Drug Smuggling Posted About Luxurious Vacations Online

Although her social media accounts have been taken down, Bella would often post about her travels. Unlike the typical nursing student, she would share images of her “scuba diving and partying.”

A British Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed the arrest. It also mentioned that it was “supporting the family of a British woman who is detained in Georgia.”

The Independent reported that the girl’s mother, Lyanne Kennedy, said Bella had flown to the Philippines. This was after Easter, and she stayed there with a friend for three weeks.

“She was posting loads of pictures,” said the mother. The outlet also mentioned other tropical islands Bella visited, such as Palawan and Panay. Bella allegedly completed a Middlesbrough College course recently and was hoping to become a nurse.