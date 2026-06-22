concertgoer-dies-from-upper-level-fall-at-madison-square-garden

A person is dead after falling from the upper level of New York City’s Madison Square Garden during a recent concert.

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According to Fox News Digital, the victim was identified as 51-year-old Paul Keuker of Connecticut. He was attending Goose’s second performance at the venue on Saturday.

The New York City Police Department confirmed the news, stating that officers responded to the scene shortly before 10 pm after receiving a 911 call about an injured man at the venue.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 51-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive,” law enforcement officials shared. “With injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position.”

Local media outlets also reported that the man had fallen from the 300-level section of Madison Square Garden. He had attended the concert with his wife.

The law enforcement officials did not reveal any further details about the victim.

Goose Bandmates Release Statement About the Madison Square Garden Incident

Shortly after the incident, Goose bandmates Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis released a statement.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” the statement reads. “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

The band also shared in a separate statement, “We are all reeling following the events that occurred at last nights show. Getting off stage to learn that news was devastating for us and our crew, and we cannot imagine how some of you left the show feeling last night.”

The bandmates further encouraged fans to seek help from the crisis and support hotline. “This week, we are working to host community gatherings with licensed therapists and grief counselors present, offering support with guided breathwork, space to share, and smaller breakout circles.”

The band is working with Western Sun Foundation to establish a fund that provides support and resources for their fans.

Goose held a moment of silence for Kueker shortly before their concert in Central Park on Sunday.

MSG Entertainment also told Fox News Digital that law enforcement is still investigating the incident.

“While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night’s Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life at Madison Square Garden,” an MSG Entertainment person stated. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”