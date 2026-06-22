Clive Davis Dead at 94

Clive Davis, the legendary music executive who founded Arista Records and J Records, passed away on Monday. He was 94 years old.

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According to The New York Times, Davis passed away in his home in New York City. His longtime rep, Aliza Rabinoff, confirmed the news, sharing in a statement that he “passed away peacefully from age-related illness.” He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

“Davis had faced several health issues in recent years,” Rabinoff stated. “In late May, he was hospitalized in New York City following an upper respiratory issue. He was released a few days later, with a rep saying at the time that the music mogul was “in good spirits and happy to be recuperating at home.”

Born on April 4, 1932, Davis entered the music industry in the 1960s. He was the president of Columbia Records from 1967 to 1973. He was credited with hiring recording artist Tony Orlando, who provided Barry Manilow with his first recording contract.

Davis also signed various iconic music artists/groups, including Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Santana, Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, and Ace of Base. In 1966, he was selected to lead Columbia-CBS Group’s new music operations, CBS Records.

However, in 1973, Davis was fired from CBS Records for allegedly using company funds for his son’s bar mitzvah. Columbia Pictures quickly hired him as a consultant for the company’s Bell Records label.

He founded Artist Records the following year, signing Barry Manilow, The Outlaws, Kenny G, and more. He left Arista in 2000 and started J Records. After BMG bought the majority stake in J Records in 2002, Davis became president and CEO of RCA Music Group. BMG eventually merged with Sony Music Entertainment, and Davis became Chief Creative Officer. Both Arista Records and J Records dissolved in October 2011.

Davis Previously Reflected on His Highly Successful Career

During a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Davis reflected on his successful career.

“It’s hard to separate the life I’ve lived with my career, with contemporary music,” he explained. “I consider myself fortunate that over five decades, and in a very tough business environment, music has provided a lifetime of unexpected pleasure and gratification.”

In a separate Rolling Stone interview, Davis discussed Whitney Houston’s death. He was credited for her rise to fame.

“There was no comprehension on her part or my part that she was flirting with death,” he said in 2013. “Anybody whose life is cut short by the lethal impact of drugs, you feel the tragedy.”