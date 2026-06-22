‘The Voice’ Singer Accused of Driving Drunk With His Kids in the Vehicle

A former The Voice contestant has been accused of driving under the influence while his children were inside his vehicle.

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According to TMZ, the accusation was made by the estranged wife of Season 25 contestant Josh Sanders. The couple has been going back and forth regarding custody of the children since their separation earlier this year.

Sanders’ soon-to-be ex, Kendra, claimed that he has become an “active alcoholic” who “drank away” his professional opportunities after coming in second place on the show two years ago.

Kendra then claimed that he had previously driven drunk while their three children were in the vehicle with him. She also alleged that he has been violent in front of them as well.

Based on her claims, Kendra believes Josh should be granted only supervised visitation. She also insists she should have primary custody of the children because she can “provide a stable, loving, alcohol free home.”

Josh, for his part, has accused Kendra of turning the children against him. He stated that he should have custody because Kendra is keeping him from co-parenting. He noted that one of the children wants to live with him.

The Singer Was Recently Arrested For Violating Domestic Violence Restraining Order

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Josh was arrested in April for violating a domestic violence restraining order.

He also filed a trespassing complaint against Kendra earlier this month.

Despite Kendra’s claims, Josh appears to be continuing his music career. He recently announced he is releasing a new single, “Faith on the Fourth,” which he says is “dedicated to Faith, North Carolina’s week-long 4th of July festival.”

“I wanted to give you guy’s a sample of what’s to come,” he wrote on Instagram, with a video of him playing the song. “Thank you all for your continued support!”

He also shared in late May that he was recording the song in Nashville.

“Getting some last minute tracks down before packing up for NASHVILLE this weekend!” he shared in his recent update. “I absolutely CAN NOT WAIT for you guys to hear what we’ve been working on! It’s going to be EPIC!!!”