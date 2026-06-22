Rev. Run and Russell Simmons Reveal Death in the Family

Rev. Run and Russell Simmons are mourning the loss of their older brother, acclaimed artist, author and philanthropist Danny Simmons, who has died at the age of 72.

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The Simmons family announced the news in a statement shared on social media, describing Danny Simmons as a “beacon of love and creativity” whose impact extended far beyond his family. The statement celebrated his work as an artist, mentor, and advocate for creative communities while asking for privacy during a difficult time.

Danny Simmons built a distinguished career in the arts over several decades. Although many people knew him as the brother of hip-hop pioneers Russell Simmons and Rev. Run, he established his own reputation as a respected abstract painter, writer, and supporter of emerging artists. His artwork was exhibited at major institutions, including the Brooklyn Museum and the Smithsonian, and he became a prominent figure in New York’s cultural scene.

Many Paid Tribute To The Talented Danny Simmons

Tributes quickly appeared across social media following news of his death. Family members and friends remembered Simmons not only for his artistic accomplishments but also for his generosity, mentorship and commitment to helping others.

Russell Simmons paid tribute to his brother in a heartfelt statement, calling Danny “the true artist in the family.” He credited Danny with shaping the family’s creative outlook and encouraging those around him to dream bigger and give back to underserved communities. Russell also revealed the closeness of their relationship, noting that the brothers spoke every day.

Danny Simmons also played an important role in several influential cultural projects. He co-created HBO’s Def Poetry Jam and worked alongside his brothers to establish the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation in 1995. The organization expanded access to arts education and opportunities for young people from underserved communities.

His niece, Aoki Lee Simmons, praised his dedication to community arts programs and credited him with helping keep the family’s philanthropic efforts alive for years.

Danny Simmons leaves behind a legacy that spans art, literature, philanthropy and family.