6 Twisty Thrillers to Binge if You Loved ‘Paradise’

Still recovering from the wild twists of Paradise? You’re not alone.

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The Hulu hit hooked viewers with its blend of political intrigue, murder mystery, hidden agendas and jaw-dropping reveals. Every episode seemed to pull the rug out from under audiences, turning what looked like a straightforward thriller into something much bigger.

The good news? Plenty of other shows deliver the same pulse-pounding mix of secrets, conspiracies and shocking turns.

Here are six thrillers that deserve a spot at the top of your watchlist.

‘The Night Agent’

If you loved watching an ordinary person uncover an extraordinary conspiracy, start here.

This Netflix smash follows a low-level FBI agent who answers a mysterious phone call and finds himself tangled in a deadly plot that reaches the highest levels of government. Expect nonstop suspense and cliffhangers.

‘Designated Survivor’

A devastating attack wipes out much of the U.S. government and suddenly thrusts a little-known cabinet member into the presidency. Like Paradise, the series mixes political drama with unfolding mysteries and hidden enemies lurking in unexpected places.

‘Severance’

No list of twist-heavy television feels complete without this mind-bending hit. Employees at a mysterious corporation undergo a procedure that separates their work memories from their personal lives. Strange clues pile up quickly, and every answer creates even bigger questions.

‘Silo’

What begins as a murder investigation expands into a much larger mystery about an isolated underground society. The show’s carefully layered world-building and constant revelations create the same sense of unease that made Paradise so addictive.

‘Bodyguard’

This British thriller wastes no time throwing viewers into danger. A decorated war veteran becomes the protection officer for a controversial politician, only to discover a web of corruption, deception and political maneuvering. The tension rarely lets up.

‘Dark’

Viewers who enjoy complex mysteries should not miss this German science-fiction thriller. Missing children, family secrets and increasingly shocking discoveries transform a small-town mystery into one of television’s most ambitious puzzle boxes.

So if you’re searching for another series that keeps you guessing, sparks endless fan theories and leaves you clicking “next episode” long past bedtime, these six thrillers should keep your watchlist busy for quite some time.