Kyle Busch’s Wife Makes Heartbreaking Father’s Day Tribute to the NASCAR Star 1 Month After His Unexpected Death

Exactly one month after Kyle Busch’s death, the late NASCAR star’s wife, Samantha, posted a special Father’s Day tribute to him.

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In her latest Instagram post, Samantha shared a series of video clips of Kyle with their children, Brexton and Lennix.

“This still doesn’t feel real at all. I was up all night thinking about what today should have looked like for Kyle and the kids,” Samantha wrote in the post’s caption. “The Father’s Day cards that were already made, sitting in a drawer with no one to give them to. Trying to figure out how to navigate a day that should be filled with so much joy for them.”

She then stated that Kyle never missed a chance to be with his children. “Nothing made him prouder than being Brexton and Lennix’s dad,” she continued. “Watching these memories hurts more than I can explain, but they also remind me how lucky we were to have him.”

In a message to the late NASCAR driver, Samantha wrote, “Kyle, the kids, and I miss you every second of every day. Our hearts ache for you, but it’s more than that. Your absence is something we physically feel. Our bodies hurt from missing you, from reaching for someone who isn’t there, from loving someone we can’t hold anymore.”

She then vowed to continue telling Kyle’s stories, sharing his laugh, and making sure their children always know just how deeply he loved them.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Samantha added. “We love you and miss you more than words can say.”

Kyle passed away on May 21 at the age of 41. The cause of his death was pneumonia that had progressed into sepsis.

Kyle’s Son Hits New Racing Milestone 1 Day Before Father’s Day

Just before Samantha posted her Father’s Day tribute, her and Kyle’s son, Brexton, announced his latest racing milestone.

The 11-year-old announced on Instagram that he beat out nearly 100 other racers at SIR. “Finished 16th out of 115 drivers last night at SIR. Picked up a Heat Race win too,” he wrote. “Gotta send it in a lil bit harder on top if I want to take home the win tonight!

Brexton has been racing over the past five years. In 2024, he won 48 races while earning 126 top-10 finishes and 107 top-5 finishes across multiple racecar styles.

Last year, he won the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, earning him his first Golden Driller.