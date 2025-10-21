Pedro Pascal Might Save a Canceled Movie

Pedro Pascal may headline a major movie project after another top actor dropped out at the last minute.

The Game of Thrones alum is in talks to star in director Todd Haynes’ gay romance film De Noche, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per THR, the project gained attention last August when Joaquin Phoenix exited the starring role five days before filming was to start in Guadalajara, Mexico. Danny Ramirez is set to co-star in the movie, which centers on a passionate gay romance in the 1930s.

Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler are producing for Killer Films. Pascal, who does not yet have a deal, has been considered for the role since late last year, with the news only now becoming public.

Phoenix started the project with Haynes and helped develop it, but later decided to leave. He has not shared why he left, though a source told THR that the team was “devastated.”

Pascal recently starred alongside Phoenix in Ari Aster’s Eddington and appeared this summer in Materialists and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. His upcoming projects include next year’s The Mandalorian and Grogu. Meanwhile, he received an Emmy nomination earlier this year for HBO’s The Last of Us.

Most recently, Haynes directed Netflix’s 2023 film May December, starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. The film received an Oscar nomination for its screenplay. His previous films include Far From Heaven, I’m Not There, and Carol, which co-starred Rooney Mara, Phoenix’s long-term partner. Haynes also earned an Oscar nomination for his Far From Heaven screenplay in 2002.

Pedro Pascal Participated in Last Weekend’s ‘No Kings’ Protest

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal attended the “No Kings” protest in Los Angeles over the weekend. He was seen with a sign directed at President Donald Trump.

At Saturday’s large demonstration in downtown L.A., the actor was photographed holding a sign. It depicted a drag queen looking disapprovingly at an older image of Trump with his first wife, Ivana.

Pedro Pascal was spotted at the ‘No Kings’ protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/75qvP1RwY1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 20, 2025

The sign, declaring “No Kings” at the top and “Only Queens” at the bottom, pretty clearly conveyed Pedro’s dual message: a critique of Trump’s authoritarian tendencies, wrapped in a fabulous show of support for the LGBTQ community.

Pascal is a vocal advocate for trans people. The actor’s sister, Lux Pascal, is trans.