Pedro Pascal Called Out For Double Standard After Comments On Rittenhouse Case

Pedro Pascal has stirred up controversy after tweeting about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, memorializing his victims. Some are comparing his tweet to that of Gina Carano after she was fired from The Mandalorian after her own controversial tweet.

​​”Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27, murdered August 25th, 2020. Rest In Peace,” Pascal tweeted, along with photos of the deceased. His tweet came a day after jurors acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges related to the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber. Rittenhouse’s lawyers argued that he shot the men in self-defense and would have faced a mandatory life sentence if he hadn’t been found not guilty.

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27, murdered August 25th, 2020. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/TzhmWyZJeB — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) November 20, 2021

Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum and Huber in August of 2020 during the Kenosha, Wisconsin riots. The riots occurred after the police shooting of Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance call. The police officer involved in that shooting faced no charges at either the state or federal level.

Pascal has made political statements before, posting criticism of former president Trump and expressing support for the transgender community. The actor isn’t the only Disney star who is commenting on the Rittenhouse verdict. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tweeted, “We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha.”

We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 19, 2021

Liam O’Brien, who appears in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, posted, “No f—ing justice,” and Aimee Carrero, who voices Elena in Elena of Avalor, responded, “Burn it all down.”

No fucking justice. — Liam O'Brien (@VoiceOfOBrien) November 19, 2021

Mandalorian Actors Stir Up Controversy

This isn’t the first time a Mandalorian star has come under fire for their comments. Pascal’s co-star Gina Carano was fired from the show after her social media posts, including one that compared today’s political divide to Nazi Germany. She has previously been slammed by fans for her posts about COVID-19, the use of pronouns, and election fraud.

After her firing, Carano claimed she had been bullied by Disney: “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.” Some see this as a double standard on Disney’s part, firing a conservative after a tweet, while staying silent on Pascal’s tweet

Though some are calling for Disney to reverse their decision and bring Carano back to the show, the actress has moved on, partnering with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire. Pascal remains busy, finishing up work on season 3 of The Mandalorian and HBO’s adaptation of the video game The Last of Us. Both are set to premiere in 2022.