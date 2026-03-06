‘Pawn Stars’ Star Asks Fans For Help with Medical Bills After Devastating Motorcycle Accident

Pawn Stars personality Corey Harrison is asking fans for financial help after a harrowing motorcycle crash.

Videos by Suggest

In January, the 42-year-old was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in Tulum, Mexico. According to a GoFundMe page created by his friend Aron Chambers, the crash left Harrison with 11 broken ribs, a concussion, and internal bleeding.

Chambers wrote that the Pawn Stars fan favorite was rushed to a hospital in Playa del Carmen. He stayed there for 14 days until “the financial pressure became too much.”

According to Chambers, Harrison left the hospital against medical advice and returned to his home in Tulum. Once there, he was in “excruciating pain” and required a house call from a doctor, who administered IV fluids and morphine.

“Corey was incredibly hesitant to take heavy pain meds, especially after losing his brother Adam to an overdose just last year, but the agony left him with no other option,” Chambers explained. Corey’s brother, Adam Harrison, died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2024.

Days after the doctor’s house call, Corey’s oxygen levels plummeted to dangerously low levels.

“In a heartbreaking moment that shook all of us to our core, Corey looked at us and said, ‘I’m just going to die out here. I don’t have the money to keep paying these people,’ ” Chambers recalled.

His caregivers decided to drive him more than four hours away to a more “affordable” medical facility in Mérida, bypassing the nearby tourist-area hospitals.

“There were moments when we weren’t sure we’d make it in time,” Chambers recalled on the GoFundMe page.

‘Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison Racked Up Over $100,000 in Medical Bills Following Motorcycle Accident

When he arrived, doctors discovered a completely separated rib was pressing into his lung. After having nearly three liters of blood drained from his chest and undergoing three life-saving surgeries, Corey was discharged after 18 days with medical bills over $100,000.

Chambers says Corey is seeking help after emptying his bank account and maxing out his credit cards to cover the costs.

“Being on television and part of Pawn Stars fame doesn’t come with a built-in safety net for emergencies like this — medical crises don’t care about celebrity status,” Chambers wrote. He added that Corey is still not strong enough to return to the U.S. for further treatment.

‘Pawn Stars’ personality Corey Harrison following his motorcycle crash. (Images via GoFundMe)

“This fundraiser is our lifeline to get him through this,” Chambers added. “Asking for help isn’t easy for someone as independent as Corey, but this accident has changed everything, and we can’t do it alone.”

“He’s the same resilient guy he’s always been, just navigating one of the hardest chapters of his life,” Chambers wrote. He concluded the post by thanking everyone for their donations and support.

Meanwhile, Corey told TMZ that he is no longer affiliated with Pawn Stars. However, he still receives residual checks from reruns.

His father and fellow Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison, who recently married for the 5th time, told the outlet, “Corey is a grown man. He will deal with his life as he sees fit.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $4,999 of a $18,000 goal.