Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ Just Got Married Again

Pawn Stars cast member Rick Harrison announced he married for the fifth time during the holiday season.

Videos by Suggest

Harrison and his bride, Agripina “Angie” Polushkin, exchanged vows at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on Jan. 3. They were, of course, married by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Following the ceremony, Harris and Polushkin enjoyed an intimate celebration at the Pawn Star’s barbecue restaurant, Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern.

Not long after the ceremony and celebration, Rick Harris shared the first photos on Instagram.

“1/3/26 we became Mr & Mrs Harrison,” he wrote in the post.

“We are so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife and celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas,” the couple shared with PEOPLE. “And also at our wedding later this month.”

They further shared, “It has been such an adventure already, and we are looking forward to all of it.”

The couple first met in early 2024 and got engaged in March 2025 at a vineyard in Casablanca, Chile. Harris posted the exciting news on his Instagram, writing, “She said yes!”

Harrison proposed to Polushkin with a 6.5-carat pear-shaped ring. He said the piece of jewelry was “breathtaking, just like Angie is.”

Rick Harrison was previously married to Amanda Palmer from 2021 to 2023. Before Palmer, he shared unions with DeAnna Burditt from 2013 to 2020, Tracy Harrison from 1986 to 2011, and Kim Harrison from 1982 to 1985.

Rick Harrison Shares More Details About His Wedding to Angie Polushkin

Speaking with TV Insider, Rick Harrison opened up about his wedding to Angie Polushkin.

“It was fun, unforgettable, and very Vegas—which fits me well,” he said. “We’re excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife.”

Harrison further spoke about how Pawn Stars continues to be a popular TV show. “It’s honestly pretty surreal,” he pointed out. “When we started, nobody thought a show about a pawn shop would last more than a season. The fact that Pawn Stars is still going strong just shows that people connect with history, negotiations, and family dynamics.”

He then explained how inflation and the economy impact his business. “Inflation definitely changes how people use pawn shops. When money gets tight, people are more likely to pawn instead of sell, because they want the option to get their items back. On the business side, you’ve got to be smarter with cash flow and pricing than ever. The fundamentals are the same—it’s still about risk and value—but the margins matter more now.”

