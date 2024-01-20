‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s Son Adam Dead at 39

The son of Pawn Stars cast member Rick Harrison, Adam, has sadly passed away.

In a statement released to Page Six through Rick’s representatives, the Harrison family expressed their profound sadness over Adam’s death. The statement read, “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

TMZ, who first reported the news, revealed that Adam’s cause of death was an overdose. His family was informed of this tragic event earlier on Friday. However, specific details surrounding the circumstances of his passing — such as the location or the nature of the overdose — were not disclosed.

Rick Harrison’s Son, Adam, Dies at 39

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating Adam Harrison’s death, as reported by TMZ. Adam was one of Rick Harrison’s three sons. He shared Adam, along with Adam’s brother Corey, with his first wife, Kim. Rick also has a son named Jake with his second wife, Tracy.

The reality show Pawn Stars made its debut in 2009 and swiftly became the top show on the History Channel. The show featured three generations of the Harrison family working, laughing, and occasionally clashing as they dealt with the resale of unique treasures and identified potential frauds.

While Adam is reported to have briefly worked at the family-owned Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, he apparently never made an appearance on the show. It’s worth noting that Rick Harrison is no longer a full-time employee at the Las Vegas pawn shop. Instead, he has shifted his focus to other endeavors.