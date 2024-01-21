‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Pens Touching Tribute to Late Son

Hours after it was announced that his son, Adam, tragically passed away on Friday, Jan. 19, Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison took to his Instagram to post a touching tribute.

In the post, Rick and Adam are sitting at a restaurant smiling. “You will always be in my heart!” Harrison wrote in the caption. “I love you, Adam.” He also had a heartbroken emoji.

According to multiple outlets, Rick Harrison’s son, Adam, passed away from an overdose in Las Vegas. He was 39 years old at the time of his death.

Although there wasn’t any immediate information about Adam’s death, the Harrison family did issue a statement. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Many of his Instagram followers posted their condolence in the comment section. “I’m so sorry to hear about Adam,” one follower wrote. “May he rest in [peace] and God bless you and your family, my friend.”

Another follower pointed out the fentanyl situation being out of control in the U.S. and no one is doing anything about it.. “Use your platform to change that,” the follower advised Rick Harrison. “I hope Adam and the Old man are coming [up] with new ways to mess with Corey.”

Rick Harrison’s other son, Corey, also posted a special tribute to Adam, which featured a snapshot of them together as babies in a bath. “Wax wtf I will always love you bubba,” Corey wrote.

Rick Harrison’s Son Adam Worked At the Pawn Shop, But Didn’t Appear on ‘Pawn Stars’

Although he worked at the same pawn shop as his father and brother, Corey, Rick Harrison’s son Adam didn’t appear on Pawn Stars. He is also Harrison’s second child with his first wife Kim.

Along with Corey, Adam has four other siblings. According to the Las Vegas Journal, Adam’s half-siblings are Jake, Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa.

The news about Adam’s death came just after Rick Harrison began facing legal woes. Business Insider reported that the Pawn Stars leading man’s mother is suing him over their family assets and for ownership of the pawn shop. The legal documents reveal that she is seeking “an accounting of assets, unspecified damages, and a court order banning Rick from using funds belonging to his mother.”

The lawsuit comes nearly six years after Harrison’s father, Richard “The Old Man” Harrison, died. Richard notably appeared in 299 episodes of Pawn Stars prior to his passing in June 2018. He died at the age of 77 from Parkinson’s Disease.